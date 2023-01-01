Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Meadville
/
Meadville
/
Croissants
Meadville restaurants that serve croissants
Lucantino's Trattoria - 321 Arch Street
321 Arch St Ste 103, Meadville
No reviews yet
Croissants
$2.00
More about Lucantino's Trattoria - 321 Arch Street
SANDWICHES
Pampered Palate Café & Bistro
1043 Park Ave, Meadville
Avg 4.7
(549 reviews)
Tuna Croissant
$7.99
More about Pampered Palate Café & Bistro
