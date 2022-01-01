French toast in Meadville
Meadville restaurants that serve french toast
More about Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro
SANDWICHES
Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro
1043 Park Ave, Meadville
|French Toast Bagel
|$1.59
Best of both worlds. Cinnamon Vanilla Bagel
More about Diamonds All star Grille
Diamonds All star Grille
272 1/2 Chestnut Street, Meadville
|jr french toast
|$4.99
One slice of our signature french toast topped with margarine powdered sugar and served with choice of two bacon or two sausage links, and a cookie
|Banana Foster French Toast Platter
|$11.99
2 slices of french toast topped with our signature banana foster sauce served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon
|Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Platter
|$11.99
2 slices of strawberry stuffed french toast topped with strawberry glaze, whipped cream, served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon