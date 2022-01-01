French toast in Meadville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meadville restaurants
Toast

Meadville restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro

1043 Park Ave, Meadville

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Bagel$1.59
Best of both worlds. Cinnamon Vanilla Bagel
More about Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Diamonds All star Grille

272 1/2 Chestnut Street, Meadville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
jr french toast$4.99
One slice of our signature french toast topped with margarine powdered sugar and served with choice of two bacon or two sausage links, and a cookie
Banana Foster French Toast Platter$11.99
2 slices of french toast topped with our signature banana foster sauce served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Platter$11.99
2 slices of strawberry stuffed french toast topped with strawberry glaze, whipped cream, served with two eggs and choice of 2 sausage links or 2 pieces of bacon
More about Diamonds All star Grille

