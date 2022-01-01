Go
Toast

Crab Feed Meal Kit

Crab feed meal kits now on sale! Support Sac State Athletics by pre-ordering a meal kit, for pickup Sunday March 13 3:30-6.

466 Howe Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2 + 32oz HORNET MARGARITA$100.00
CRAB MEAL KIT + 32oz HORNET MARGARITA: Meal includes Cracked Crab with 2 dipping sauces: Chipotle Butter & Zocalo Hot Sauce; 5-Spiced Broccoli with Chipotle Aioli; 4 Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Black Beans, & Tortillas. Plus the Hornet Margarita: Premium Tequila, Jalapeño, Pineapple Puree, Margarita Mix.
Prize Drawing Ticket$20.00
Enter to win a $100 Zócalo gift card and 2 season tickets to The End Zone, an exclusive in-game hospitality area at Hornet Stadium.
CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2$80.00
CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2 ONLY: Meal includes Cracked Crab with 2 dipping sauces: Chipotle Butter & Zocalo Hot Sauce; 5-Spiced Broccoli with Chipotle Aioli; 4 Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Black Beans, & Tortillas.
See full menu

Location

466 Howe Ave

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zócalo

No reviews yet

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.

Pieology 8087

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zinfandel Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston