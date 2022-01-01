Go
Meal Prep Momma is a meal preparation service that offers an always-changing menu of pre-cooked meals every week for those with special diets and health goals in mind. Some of the diverse meal plan menu options include keto, low-carb, paleo, vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free options that are always fresh, convenient, and affordable. Not only can we stock your fridge for a whole week we also deliver to homes and businesses all around Christian Co. and surrounding areas and that's not all. Monday - Friday we offer the biggest serve yourself salad and build your cauliflower crust pizza during opening ours that you can customize yourself to take home and bake or come in and enjoy our dining area with your friends and family.

Popular Items

Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick$8.50
370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs
Keto graze box - Comes with 3 deli pepperoni w/ fresh mozzarella rolls, 4 Jalepeno & garlic stuffed olives, 4 buffalo chcken dip stuffed celery sticks, & 3 meatball stuffed mini sweet peppers$8.50
Calories 320, Fat 20g, Net Carbs 7.1g, Protein 18.2g
10' seasoned cauliflower crust cheese pizza$10.00
Our cheese pizzas are blank canvas awaiting your culinary artistry
Turkey and Zucchini Skillet 4/26$8.50
This protein + veggie packed combo is everything you need. It’s light, healthy and super flavorful.
The Nutrition facts: Calories 272, Net Carbs 11g, Fat 15g, cholesterol 84mg, sodium 1060mg, Protein 25g
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto calculated estimates only.
No sugar added Mini assorted no sugar added cheesecakes$3.50
Sugar-Free Plain cheesecake calories 276, Fat 21g, Net Carbs 13, Protein 4.3. Nutrition facts are subject to change when no sugar assorted flavors and toppings are added
Garlic Butter chicken bites with lemon asparagus on a bed of cauliflower rice 4/28$8.50
Our garlic butter chicken bites are so tender and delicious paired with our buttery asparagus.
Nutrition facts: Calories: 429, Net Carbs 10.6? Protein 90g, Fat 68.6, cholesterol 344mg, Sodium 935mg
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
Balsamic shredded steak tacos 4/25$8.50
These Balsamic shredded tacos are are marinated with our amazing balasmic house made dressing and topped with Iceberg lettuce, cherry Tomatoes, red onions and shredded Parmesan.
Nutrition Facts: 444 Calories per 2 tacos, Fat 17.3g, Cholesterol 67mg, sodium 639mg, Net carbs 12.3, Protein 23.6
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
Asian glazed meatballs on cauliflower rice 4/27$8.50
Our Asian glazed meatballs are sweet and savory and pairs perfect with our garlic seasoned cauliflower rice to make the the perfect low carb meal
Nutrition facts: Calories per 8 meatballs 662. Net Carbs 10.6, Protein 52g, Fat 26g, cholesterol 249mg, sodium 564mg
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only
Meal Prep Momma House Salad Mix$6.00
A Build your own salad comes with our house salad blend, your main ingredient, and 3 toppings plus your choice of cheese and dressing
Santa Fe chicken boxes 4\\29$8.50
Our Santa Fe chicken boxes are heart healthy pieces of chicken, some zesty seasonings and a hand full of beans and veggies to insure to be a protein packed meal that you’ll be sure to love
Nutrition Facts Calories 541, Fat 12.1g, Net Carbs 25g, Protein 64g, cholesterol 158mg, sodium 721mg
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
Location

517 Heritage Way

Hopkinsville KY

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
