Holiday Meal Kits image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Meal Kits

1500 W Capitol Ave

West Sacramento, CA 95691

Popular Items

Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
Cilantro Lime Rice (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature Cilantro Lime Rice. Serves 3 - 4 people.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

1500 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento CA 95691

