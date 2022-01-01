Meal Kits
Open today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
1500 W Capitol Ave
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
1500 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento CA 95691
Nearby restaurants
Zócalo
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Now serving pickup & delivery from West Sacramento - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal.
Honey and The Trapcat
Do you believe in love at first sight?
Rio City Cafe
Upscale Riverfront Dining featuring an American Cuisine
Drake's: The Barn
Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.