Go
A map showing the location of Mean Mugz

Mean Mugz

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

121 S. EAST AVENUE

OGDEN, IL 61859

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

121 S. EAST AVENUE, OGDEN IL 61859

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Ribcage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sidney Saloon

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Home Grown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Philo Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mean Mugz

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston