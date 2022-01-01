Go
Toast

Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches

Meanchi's aims to bring you a portion of Peru's culinary diversity through its famous sandwiches with a modern American twist.
Served from a food trailer outside of Workhouse, we offer outdoor seating and online ordering, as well as third-party delivery service.

1529 W North A St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicharronazo$13.00
Beef Saltados$13.00
Braised Beef, White Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Yellow Peruvian Pepper (Aji), & French Fried Chips
Huancaina$0.75
We recommend these on all beef dishes and our French Fried Chips! This Yellow Peruvian Pepper (Aji) Sauce is blended with, mainly, a cheese called Queso Fresco to make a very traditional & unique Peruvian sauce
Chicken Taco$4.50
Peruban$11.00
Beef Taco$4.50
Pork Taco$4.00
Triple$9.00
Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, & Mayonnaise
Chicharron$11.00
Roasted Fried Pork, Sliced Fried Sweet Potato, & Salsa Criolla (Spanish Onion Mix)
Sweet Plantains$2.00
See full menu

Location

1529 W North A St

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Psomi

No reviews yet

rooted in a greek foundation, influenced by the world, PSOMI is focused on creating delicious food + drinks with the freshest ingredients, traditional values, and friendly service.

Acropolis

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hooch and Hive

No reviews yet

Adam Poilsei, Executive Chef of Ocean Prime, designed a brilliant menu of creative and delicious snacks. Think bar food, but turned up to 11. Everything is a little bit better than you expect it to be; dry aged burger sliders, confit chicken wings, hand cut fries, and plenty of vegetarian option. Quality Ingredients prepared fresh daily.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston