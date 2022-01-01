Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches
Meanchi's aims to bring you a portion of Peru's culinary diversity through its famous sandwiches with a modern American twist.
Served from a food trailer outside of Workhouse, we offer outdoor seating and online ordering, as well as third-party delivery service.
1529 W North A St
Popular Items
Location
1529 W North A St
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Psomi
rooted in a greek foundation, influenced by the world, PSOMI is focused on creating delicious food + drinks with the freshest ingredients, traditional values, and friendly service.
Acropolis
Come on in and enjoy!
Hooch and Hive
Adam Poilsei, Executive Chef of Ocean Prime, designed a brilliant menu of creative and delicious snacks. Think bar food, but turned up to 11. Everything is a little bit better than you expect it to be; dry aged burger sliders, confit chicken wings, hand cut fries, and plenty of vegetarian option. Quality Ingredients prepared fresh daily.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!