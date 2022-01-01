Go
Mean Sandwich

Brother owned, bare-bones counter in Ballard delivering something rare: sandwich combinations that feel truly new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. - Seattle Met

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1510 NW Leary Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mean w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$15.00
Thick cut griddled corned beef, shop-made yellow mustard, shop-made pickled red cabbage and fresh picked mint. A delicious "plot-twist" to your typical corned beef sandwich.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Single DAMburger w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$13.00
Smashed 1/4lb Dry Aged Meat patty, melted American cheese, white onion, mayo, shop-made pickles and our own shop-made yellow mustard.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Double DAMburger w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$17.00
Two smashed 1/4lb Dry Aged Meat patties, two pieces of melted American cheese, white onion, mayo, shop-made pickles and our own shop-made yellow mustard.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Jersey Sub w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$15.00
Shop-sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, dried oregano, and plenty of oil and red wine vinegar for all you East Coaster's all wrapped up in a delicious French roll.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Steak Tartare Club w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$17.00
Raw steak chopped and mixed with our Spicy Yuzu Koshō mayo, thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on Sea Wolf Rye.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Kids Grilled Cheese$4.00
Simple but yummy, buttered & griddled white bread with Provolone and Swiss melted on the flattop. Sub American cheese if your little ones don't like "white" cheese! ;-)
Hama Hama Oyster Po'Boy w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$16.00
Deep-fried Hama Hama Oysters, shop-made Remoulade (cold sauce made w/ condiments, herbs and spices) dressed in lettuce and our shop-made lemon-pepper mayo on a French roll.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$15.00
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Ketchup (2 packets)
Regs old Ketchup Packets...great on anything!
Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$14.00
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.)
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1510 NW Leary Way

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

