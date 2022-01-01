Meat & Potatoes
The menu at Meat & Potatoes features simple and approachable fare from Chef/Owner Richard DeShantz, emphasizing the traditional-yet-satisfying staples of the American pantry.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
649 Penn Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
649 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh PA
