Meat & Potatoes

The menu at Meat & Potatoes features simple and approachable fare from Chef/Owner Richard DeShantz, emphasizing the traditional-yet-satisfying staples of the American pantry.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

649 Penn Ave • $$$

Avg 4.3 (3073 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Whipped Potatoes$10.00
Side of Bread$2.00
Fried Brussels$12.00
brown butter, dill, lemon aioli, parmesan
Beef Tartare$18.00
toasted sourdough, pickled vegetables, radish, herbs
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
root vegetables, gravy, pickled mustard seeds, flaky crust
Heirloom Squash and Potato Soup$8.00
fennel, apple, apple cider, fennel pollen
Pub Burger$15.00
8 oz burger with horseradish cheddar, pastrami pork belly, fried egg, special sauce and fries
Truffle Fries$10.00
truffle aioli
Wagyu Smash Burger$18.00
double burger, American cheese, charred red onion, pickles, garlic mustard mayo, fries
Short Rib$26.00
creamy polenta, rapini, red wine demi, fresh herbs
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

649 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh PA

