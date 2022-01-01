Meat Market Steak House
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
37 Berdan Avenue • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
37 Berdan Avenue
Wayne NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Viaggio Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Don Manuel
Come on in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0369
Nothing Bundt Cakes
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve you. We thank you for being a part of our family and making La Rosa Chicken & Grill a continued success.