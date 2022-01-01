Meat The Veggies

Go
MTV is a virtual restaurant on a mission to enrich the culinary palate of humanity by providing creative, balanced, and nutritious meals to the masses.

Popular Items

Roasted strawberry BBQ wings (5 whole wings)$12.00
5 whole chicken wings fried naked and crispy, tossed in a robust savory sweet roasted strawberry BBQ sauce. Hand crafted and chef inspired.
Roasted Strawberry BBQ wings kid's meal (3 whole wings) w/ 1 side$12.00
3 Whole chicken wings fried naked and crispy, tossed in a robust savory sweet roasted strawberry BBQ sauce. Hand crafted and chef inspired.
Smokey Baked Macaroni$7.00
Decadent, smoked gouda cheesy baked macaroni. Served with a side of gouda cheese sauce for an indulgent addition to this popular classic.
Original Pulled Oxtail Sandwich (whole portion)$30.00
Mouthwatering braised and pulled oxtail meat, resting upon luxurious seasoned slaw. Sandwiched between soft sweet Hawaiian bread. A hand crafted, next level delight! (includes 2 sides)
(delight your palate; no modifications accepted to oxtail sandwich)
Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese$6.50
Another classic American sandwich oozing gooey gouda cheese, melted between 3 slices of soft sweet Hawaiian bread.
MTV Vegan Wrap$8.50
Nutritious hand rolled and pan seared spinach tortilla stuffed with a mix of fluffy quinoa, hearty black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and avocado.
Hefty Herb Potatoes$6.00
Heavenly herb crusted and seasoned Yukon Gold potato wedges. Accompanied by MTV special house sauce (includes vegan mayo 339 calories) for your dipping pleasure!
Original pulled oxtail (sandwich only 1/2 portion)$12.00
Mouthwatering braised and pulled oxtail meat, resting upon luxurious seasoned slaw. Sandwiched between soft sweet Hawaiian bread. A hand crafted, next level delight! (delight your palate; no modifications accepted to oxtail sandwich)
Original Pulled Oxtail Sandwich (whole portion)$20.00
Mouthwatering braised and pulled oxtail meat, resting upon luxurious seasoned vegan slaw. Sandwiched between soft sweet Hawaiian bread. A hand crafted, next level delight! (delight your palate; no modifications accepted to oxtail sandwich)
Roasted strawberry BBQ wings combo$22.00
5 whole chicken wings fried naked and crispy, tossed in a robust savory sweet roasted strawberry BBQ sauce. Hand crafted and chef inspired. (includes 2 sides)
Location

4114 Northwest 167th Street

Opa Locka FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
