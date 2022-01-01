Meat U Anywhere BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
91 Trophy Club Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
91 Trophy Club Dr
Trophy Club TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue 22 Sports Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Dan's Bagels
Classic and Specialty Bagel Shop
Oak St. Pie Co.
Find our shop in the heart of Oak Street, a bustling hot spot in Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. Walk through our doors and you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team and the aroma of freshly baked pies, buttery crusts, and rich fudge and candies. Our family-owned shop has been serving up classic made-from-scratch treats since 2006.
Inzo Italian Kitchen
Brick Oven Pizza and Wine Bar Featuring Italian Classics and New World Twists