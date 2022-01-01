Meat Up BBQ
Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1450 North Kraemer Boulevard • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1450 North Kraemer Boulevard
Placentia CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PizzaRev
PizzaRev empowers you to Craft Your Own custom personal pizza, using only the freshest ingredients and PizzaRev's delicious homemade pizza dough.
Kelly's Korner Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Rembrandt’s Kitchen and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Whole Enchilada
Drawing from our wonderful heritage, our resident chef brought recipes from the homeland to provide a true taste of what Mexico has to offer. Our family-friendly servers are attentive, courteous, and knowledgeable - answering any question you might have about our wonderful food. Not only will you love your visit, but you'll be bringing all your friends back again. And, this is our guarantee to you - all our food is prepare fresh daily. We promise you'll be satisfied! Don't deny your taste buds. Come visit us today!