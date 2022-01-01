Go
Meat Up BBQ

Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1450 North Kraemer Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (2267 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Family Pack Feeds 2$42.00
1/4-lb. Pulled Pork Chopped Chicken and Tri-Tip, 1 Sausage, and 2 Large Sides feeds 2-3 no substitutions please
Yes utensils
contains fork, knife, spoon, napkin, salt and pepper.
Duroc Spare Rib Plate$27.00
Creekstone Farms Duroc Ribs, Certified Humane, All Natural, Heritage Breed. Smoked for 3-4 hours and glazed in our house Cracked Pepper BBQ sauce.
Cornbread$3.50
Sweet and Savory served with Butter
Prime Brisket Plate$22.00
1/2lb Prime Beef Brisket with 2 sides
Pulled Pork$14.00
pork, horseradish slaw, house pickles, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun
Large Family Pack Feeds 4$82.00
1/2-lb. Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork Chopped Chicken, 2 Sausages, and 4 Large Sides
Rib Tips$12.00
One Pound Smoked, Chopped, and Sauced
Prime Tri Tip Plate$22.00
1/2lb of Prime Tri-Tip smoked and hand sliced served medium rare-medium with two sides
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

1450 North Kraemer Boulevard

Placentia CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
