Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro

The Goose

Opened in the spring of 2010, The Goose is a renewal of a classic American bistro and tavern offering fine dinning, contemporary cuisine, warm hospitality, and a superb service. It has immediately became a popular gathering place in town reminiscent of its predecessor " The Black Goose Grille". Its current owners have meticulously restored the restaurant's original bar and the open fireplace in the tavern which provides a warm and inviting focal point for get-together with groups, family and friends. The two additional dinning areas combine classic and contemporary design and accommodate dinning groups and events large and small.

