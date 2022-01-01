Go
Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro

Authentic Tex-Mex Comfort Food in a cozy, bistro-style dining atmosphere.
Dine-in, take-out & delivery!

20 Center St

Popular Items

Chiapas$4.25
baja beef chili with a light spicy heat level, pico, mexican cheese blend (cheddar, jack and fresco) & crema
Sonora$4.75
marinated carne asada steak, pico, jalapeno salsa & crema
Baja$5.75
authentic beer battered fluke, pico, mango salsa, salsa verde & crema
Guacamole & Chips$9.50
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Asada marinated tender chicken, rice, beans, crunchy cabbage, melted cheese, peppers, onions & crema
Michoacan$5.75
marinated pan-seared shrimp, avocado salsa, pico & cotija cheese
Coyoacan$4.75
slow cooked beef brisket, robust spices like cayenne, aromatics like clove, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema
Tulum$5.75
marinated pan seared shrimp, mango salsa, corn salsa & crema
Palenque$4.50
pastor taco - marinated pork, pineapple salsa & crema (aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves and allspice)
Calixto$4.25
marinated chicken, pico, salsa verde & crema
Location

20 Center St

Darien CT

