Mebane restaurants you'll love

Mebane restaurants
  • Mebane

Mebane's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Mebane restaurants

Bright Penny Brewing Co. image

 

Bright Penny Brewing Co.

107 N. Seventh St., Mebane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kenna's Pretzel$7.99
Large Bavarian style pretzel, lightly salted and served with Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.99
Diced chicken breast simmered in creamy buffalo sauce topped with fresh sliced jalapeno and served with toasted pita bread.
Caesar Salad$7.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce with Tuscan Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, grated parmesan, and fresh baked croutons
More about Bright Penny Brewing Co.
The Habit Coffee Company

100 Millstead Dr, Mebane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Morning Call$5.00
Your new Habit awaits with our house favorite. This is the perfect blend of honey, vanilla and cinnamon.
Hawaiian Rolo$5.25
Milk chocolate, caramel, and coconut topped with house made whip and chocolate and caramel drizzle.
Cold Brew 16oz$4.00
Freshly roasted, long steeped coffee.
More about The Habit Coffee Company
Bright Penny Brewing - Account Expansion

4000 Arrowhead Blvd. Ste. 140, Mebane

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Bright Penny Brewing - Account Expansion
