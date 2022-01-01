Mebane restaurants you'll love
Bright Penny Brewing Co.
107 N. Seventh St., Mebane
Popular items
Kenna's Pretzel
|$7.99
Large Bavarian style pretzel, lightly salted and served with Offended Opinion Amber beer cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$8.99
Diced chicken breast simmered in creamy buffalo sauce topped with fresh sliced jalapeno and served with toasted pita bread.
Caesar Salad
|$7.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce with Tuscan Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, grated parmesan, and fresh baked croutons
The Habit Coffee Company
100 Millstead Dr, Mebane
Popular items
Morning Call
|$5.00
Your new Habit awaits with our house favorite. This is the perfect blend of honey, vanilla and cinnamon.
Hawaiian Rolo
|$5.25
Milk chocolate, caramel, and coconut topped with house made whip and chocolate and caramel drizzle.
Cold Brew 16oz
|$4.00
Freshly roasted, long steeped coffee.
