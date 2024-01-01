Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Mebane
/
Mebane
/
Chicken Salad
Mebane restaurants that serve chicken salad
Wooden Nickel Pub - Mebane
109 West Clay Street, Mebane
No reviews yet
Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad Melt
$14.00
More about Wooden Nickel Pub - Mebane
The Habit Coffee Company
100 Millstead Dr, Mebane
No reviews yet
Curry Chicken Salad On Brioche
$5.15
Chicken Salad On Brioche
$5.15
More about The Habit Coffee Company
