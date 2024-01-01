Chili in Mebane
Mebane restaurants that serve chili
Wooden Nickel Pub - Mebane
109 West Clay Street, Mebane
|Chili of the Day
|$11.00
chef's chili of the day, if available; check our facebook page for current offerings
Bright Penny Brewing Co. - 107 N. Seventh St.
107 N. Seventh St., Mebane
|Sweet Chili Thai Chicken Pizza
|$16.25
Peanut sauce base with Diced chicken, red onion, diced red peppers, provolone cheese. Topped with Napa Cabage, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce and Crushed Peanuts.