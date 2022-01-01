Go
Toast

MECHA Chocolate

Best chocolate on the planet

7 Kings HWY E

No reviews yet

Location

7 Kings HWY E

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bread Board Plus

No reviews yet

Custom Subs & Sandwiches, Homemade Soups & Salads, Catering for all Occasions

Tre Famiglia Ristorante

No reviews yet

At Tre Famiglia pride ourselves on making your dining experience a most memorable one. For over 115 years we assure you'll get the best quality food and service. Come in and enjoy or distinctively different Italian fare that keeps the locals coming back for more.

The Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Animo Juice and Burrito Bar

No reviews yet

Live Well.
Eat Well.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston