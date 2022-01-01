Go
Toast

Mecha

Come in and enjoy!

201B Crown Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pho Ga$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
See full menu

Location

201B Crown Street

New Haven CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pacifico

No reviews yet

We are located in the heart of downtown New Haven, featuring extraordinary Nuevo-Latino Seafood cuisine. Along with traditional tapas, some of our signature dishes include Seafood Paella, Skirt Steak with Chino-Latino stir fried rice, Caramelized Salmon and Dulce de Leche Cheesecake. Among some other favorites are our Sangria and award winning Mojitos (Best Mojito – CT Magazine) which will surely liven your day.

Bulldog Hotdogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atticus Bookstore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soul de Cuba Cafe

No reviews yet

The Soul de Cuba Cafe concept is rooted in the promoting and preserving Afro - Cuban culture through sharing traditional Cuban and African food and art.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston