Mecha

Mecha pronounced Mea Cha means “mom and pop” in Vietnamese. We focus on comfort foods of Asia particularly ramen and other noodle soups.

975 Farmington Avenue

Popular Items

Pho Ga$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
West Hartford CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
