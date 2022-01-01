Mechanicsburg restaurants you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Appalachian Brewing Company
6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Handmade Tater Tots
|$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
|Harrisburger Angus Beef
|$12.50
|Rockfish Tacos
|$13.00
JukeBox Diner
4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Strawberry Pecan Salad
|$11.99
|California Cheesesteak
|$9.99
|Appetizer Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Redd's Smokehouse BBQ
4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Dozen Wings
|$15.99
|3 Meat Sampler
|$22.99
|Baked Beans
|$2.99
Hops & Barleys
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
|All American Bacon Burger
|$11.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce or tossed in buffalo sauce.
|Basket Crispy Fries
|$6.99
Just a good ole' basket of crispy fries!
Your Place Restaurant
6035 Carlisle Pike., Mechanicsburg
|Half Dozen Traditional Wings
|$10.50
6 traditional (bone-in) wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.
|16" Pizza
|$12.00
Made with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless requested otherwise.
|Large Stromboli
|$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS
Home Slice at Walden
111 Walden Way, MECHANICSBURG
|The Homie
|$13.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella (served with a side of house made marinara)
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$6.00
Served with applesauce
|Squeaky Cheese
|$7.00
Locally made cheddar cheese curds coated in a homestyle breading served with sriracha ranch
DIM SUM
Bonbon Cafe
6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Sesame（晚餐）
|$9.50
Sweet, not spicy, sesame seeds, broccoli.
|Lo Mein
|$7.95
Brown sauce, scallions, vegetables, egg noodle.
|General Tao（晚餐）
|$9.50
Sweet & spicy, broccoli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House
245 E Main St, Mechanicsburg
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe
5001 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - Mechanicsburg
5002 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
TJ Rockwell's - Mechanicsburg
896 West Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg