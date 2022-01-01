Mechanicsburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Mechanicsburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Mechanicsburg restaurants

Appalachian Brewing Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Appalachian Brewing Company

6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Harrisburger Angus Beef$12.50
Rockfish Tacos$13.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
JukeBox Diner image

 

JukeBox Diner

4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Pecan Salad$11.99
California Cheesesteak$9.99
Appetizer Soft Pretzel Sticks$7.99
More about JukeBox Diner
Redd's Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Redd's Smokehouse BBQ

4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dozen Wings$15.99
3 Meat Sampler$22.99
Baked Beans$2.99
More about Redd's Smokehouse BBQ
Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American Bacon Burger$11.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce or tossed in buffalo sauce.
Basket Crispy Fries$6.99
Just a good ole' basket of crispy fries!
More about Hops & Barleys
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

6035 Carlisle Pike., Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Dozen Traditional Wings$10.50
6 traditional (bone-in) wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.
16" Pizza$12.00
Made with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless requested otherwise.
Large Stromboli$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
More about Your Place Restaurant
Home Slice at Walden image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Home Slice at Walden

111 Walden Way, MECHANICSBURG

Avg 4.6 (163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Homie$13.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella (served with a side of house made marinara)
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$6.00
Served with applesauce
Squeaky Cheese$7.00
Locally made cheddar cheese curds coated in a homestyle breading served with sriracha ranch
More about Home Slice at Walden
Bonbon Cafe image

DIM SUM

Bonbon Cafe

6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame（晚餐）$9.50
Sweet, not spicy, sesame seeds, broccoli.
Lo Mein$7.95
Brown sauce, scallions, vegetables, egg noodle.
General Tao（晚餐）$9.50
Sweet & spicy, broccoli
More about Bonbon Cafe
Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House

245 E Main St, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.5 (1352 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House
Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe

5001 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe
Wolf Brewing Co. image

 

Wolf Brewing Co.

100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wolf Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - Mechanicsburg

5002 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Gilligan's Bar & Grill - Mechanicsburg
Restaurant banner

 

TJ Rockwell's - Mechanicsburg

896 West Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about TJ Rockwell's - Mechanicsburg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mechanicsburg

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Map

More near Mechanicsburg to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston