Mechanicsburg American restaurants you'll love

Appalachian Brewing Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Appalachian Brewing Company

6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Harrisburger Angus Beef$12.50
Rockfish Tacos$13.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American Bacon Burger$11.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce or tossed in buffalo sauce.
Basket Crispy Fries$6.99
Just a good ole' basket of crispy fries!
More about Hops & Barleys
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

6035 Carlisle Pike., Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Dozen Traditional Wings$10.50
6 traditional (bone-in) wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.
16" Pizza$12.00
Made with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless requested otherwise.
Large Stromboli$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
More about Your Place Restaurant

