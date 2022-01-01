Mechanicsburg American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mechanicsburg
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Appalachian Brewing Company
6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Popular items
|Handmade Tater Tots
|$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
|Harrisburger Angus Beef
|$12.50
|Rockfish Tacos
|$13.00
Hops & Barleys
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
Popular items
|All American Bacon Burger
|$11.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce or tossed in buffalo sauce.
|Basket Crispy Fries
|$6.99
Just a good ole' basket of crispy fries!
Your Place Restaurant
6035 Carlisle Pike., Mechanicsburg
Popular items
|Half Dozen Traditional Wings
|$10.50
6 traditional (bone-in) wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.
|16" Pizza
|$12.00
Made with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless requested otherwise.
|Large Stromboli
|$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.