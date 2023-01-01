Bacon cheeseburgers in Mechanicsburg
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
|All American Bacon Burger
|$13.98
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$13.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, applewood smoked bacon, & homemade signature gouda cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.