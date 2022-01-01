Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg restaurants
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve cake

Appalachian Brewing Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Appalachian Brewing Company

6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Crumb Cake$8.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Redd's Smokehouse BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Redd's Smokehouse BBQ

4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake w/ Vanilla Ice Cream$7.99
More about Redd's Smokehouse BBQ
Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Dinner$27.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & corn. Served with old bay remoulade.
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
Jumbo lump crab cake baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato & old bay remoulade, served on a brioche roll. Served with fries.
More about Hops & Barleys
Bonbon Cafe image

DIM SUM

Bonbon Cafe

6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramishu Cake 提拉米苏$5.50
More about Bonbon Cafe

