Chili in Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg restaurants
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve chili

Appalachian Brewing Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Appalachian Brewing Company

6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Campfire Chili Cup$5.50
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Item pic

DIM SUM

Bonbon Cafe

6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dumpling in Chili Sauce 红油抄手$6.95
More about Bonbon Cafe

