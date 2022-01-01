Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Mechanicsburg
/
Mechanicsburg
/
Chili
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve chili
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Appalachian Brewing Company
6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Avg 4
(797 reviews)
Campfire Chili Cup
$5.50
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
DIM SUM
Bonbon Cafe
6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(656 reviews)
Dumpling in Chili Sauce 红油抄手
$6.95
More about Bonbon Cafe
