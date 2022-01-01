Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Mechanicsburg
/
Mechanicsburg
/
Coleslaw
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve coleslaw
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Appalachian Brewing Company
6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Avg 4
(797 reviews)
Side - Coleslaw
$2.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Hops & Barleys
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$1.99
More about Hops & Barleys
