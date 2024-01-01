Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg restaurants
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve dumpling soup

DIM SUM

Bonbon Cafe

6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soup Dumplings w. Pork (6pcs) 汤包$7.25
Paper thin wrapper filled with pork filling, along with a pocket of fragrant bone broth.
More about Bonbon Cafe
Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike

6455 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup Dumpling$9.95
These dumpling are traditionally known as Xiou Long Bao (小笼包), and are full of aromatic broth along with a savory pork and scallion blend. Served with our house made black vinaigrette and shredded ginger.
More about Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike

