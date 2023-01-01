Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Mechanicsburg

Go
Mechanicsburg restaurants
Toast

Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve french onion soup

Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$7.99
More about Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
Banner pic

 

TJ Rockwell's - Mechanicsburg - TJ Rockwells Mburg

896 West Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$7.99
More about TJ Rockwell's - Mechanicsburg - TJ Rockwells Mburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Mechanicsburg

Bisque

Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Salmon

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pretzels

Cheese Fries

Shrimp Salad

Brisket

Map

More near Mechanicsburg to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston