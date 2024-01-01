Pork dumplings in Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve pork dumplings
More about Bonbon Cafe
DIM SUM
Bonbon Cafe
6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Soup Dumplings w. Pork (6pcs) 汤包
|$7.25
Paper thin wrapper filled with pork filling, along with a pocket of fragrant bone broth.
|Pork Dumpling
|$5.50
More about Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike
Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike
6455 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Handmade Pork Dumpling
|$9.95
Our dumplings are made by hand with fresh pork, scallion, and napa cabbage. Served either steamed or pan-fried with our original homemade sauce.