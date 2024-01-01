Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork dumplings in Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg restaurants
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve pork dumplings

DIM SUM

Bonbon Cafe

6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soup Dumplings w. Pork (6pcs) 汤包$7.25
Paper thin wrapper filled with pork filling, along with a pocket of fragrant bone broth.
Pork Dumpling$5.50
More about Bonbon Cafe
Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike

6455 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Handmade Pork Dumpling$9.95
Our dumplings are made by hand with fresh pork, scallion, and napa cabbage. Served either steamed or pan-fried with our original homemade sauce.
More about Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike

