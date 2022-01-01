Quesadillas in Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Appalachian Brewing Company
6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Cali Club Quesadilla
|$13.00
|Shroomzilla Quesadilla
|$14.50
More about Hops & Barleys
Hops & Barleys
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.99
Steak and cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$9.99
Homemade pulled pork with cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Cheese and chicken. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.