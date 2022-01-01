Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mechanicsburg

Go
Mechanicsburg restaurants
Toast

Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Appalachian Brewing Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Appalachian Brewing Company

6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Club Quesadilla$13.00
Shroomzilla Quesadilla$14.50
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$9.99
Steak and cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$9.99
Homemade pulled pork with cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese and chicken. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Hops & Barleys

Browse other tasty dishes in Mechanicsburg

Pretzels

Shrimp Salad

Waffles

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Map

More near Mechanicsburg to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston