Scallops in Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve scallops
More about Bonbon Cafe
DIM SUM
Bonbon Cafe
6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Beef W/ Scallops 干贝牛
|$13.95
Sliced tender beef sauteed with fresh scallops and assorted vegetables in oyster sauce, served on a hot sizzling hot plate.
|Fried Scallops 炸干贝
|$6.50
Deep fried Imitation Scallops, serve with side of spicy mayo sauce.
More about Freshido - Hershey - 151 W Chocolate Ave
Freshido - Hershey - 151 W Chocolate Ave
151 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
|Wasabi Shrimp & Scallop
|$0.00