Shrimp curry in
Mechanicsburg
/
Mechanicsburg
/
Shrimp Curry
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
No reviews yet
Curry Shrimp Skewers
$17.99
More about Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
DIM SUM
Bonbon Cafe
6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(656 reviews)
L24. Red Curry Shrimp 红咖喱虾午餐
$8.50
More about Bonbon Cafe
