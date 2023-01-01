Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Mechanicsburg

Go
Mechanicsburg restaurants
Toast

Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp Skewers$17.99
More about Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
Bonbon Cafe image

DIM SUM

Bonbon Cafe

6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L24. Red Curry Shrimp 红咖喱虾午餐$8.50
More about Bonbon Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mechanicsburg

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Crab Cakes

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Waffles

Map

More near Mechanicsburg to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston