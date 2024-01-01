Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Mechanicsburg
/
Mechanicsburg
/
Thai Tea
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve thai tea
Freshido - Hershey - 151 W Chocolate Ave
151 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
No reviews yet
Thai Tea
$5.50
More about Freshido - Hershey - 151 W Chocolate Ave
Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike
6455 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
No reviews yet
Thai Tea
$5.50
More about Freshido - Mechanicsburg - 6455 Carlisle Pike
Browse other tasty dishes in Mechanicsburg
Pies
Scallops
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Sundaes
Crab Cakes
Green Beans
Salmon
More near Mechanicsburg to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.6
(13 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston