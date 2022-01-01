Mechanicsville food trucks you'll love

Go
Mechanicsville restaurants
Toast

Must-try food trucks in Mechanicsville

Curbside Creations image

 

Curbside Creations

Richmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Gator Basket$14.95
Hand breaded farm raised gator served with your choice of seasoned fries or sweet corn hush puppies.
Crab Cake Sandwich$10.95
4 ounce crab cake.(the real stuff) served with lettuce, tomato topped with our signature Chipotle sauce on a toasted brioche roll.
Shrimp Tacos$10.95
Hand breaded fried shrimp taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce!
More about Curbside Creations
Wrapperz D-Lite image

 

Wrapperz D-Lite

Richmond, VA, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Notorious BLT(Chicken BLT)$9.00
Fried chicken topped with bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, and ranch
Fat Joe (Beef topped w/fries)$9.00
Thinly sliced seasoned beef topped with fries, horseradish sauce, onions, and peppers
BirdMan Buffalo (Buffalo Chicken)$8.00
Fried chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch
More about Wrapperz D-Lite
Curry in a Hurry image

 

Curry in a Hurry

8387 Bink Place, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Curry Combo$10.00
Pick any 2 of the above curries for the chance to enjoy a bit of variety.
Chicken Tikka Masala w/ rice$10.00
This is perhaps the most popular dish in England, made with Chicken breast (cut into bite size pieces). The chicken is marinated in yoghurt and spices overnight and then cooked with a little coconut and a touch of cream for a deliciously mild but aromatic curry.
Beef Madras (Organic ground beef) w/ rice$10.00
Made with Organic ground beef, this curry is created with a rich tomato base sauce, garlic, chili and fresh cilantro plus a secret blend of spices! A medium heat curry which goes really well with rice and a beer!
More about Curry in a Hurry
Restaurant banner

 

Curbside Creations Food Truck 2

10247 Buckeye rd, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Curbside Creations Food Truck 2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mechanicsville

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Map

More near Mechanicsville to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston