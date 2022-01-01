Mechanicsville food trucks you'll love
Curbside Creations
Richmond, VA, Richmond
Popular items
Fried Gator Basket
$14.95
Hand breaded farm raised gator served with your choice of seasoned fries or sweet corn hush puppies.
Crab Cake Sandwich
$10.95
4 ounce crab cake.(the real stuff) served with lettuce, tomato topped with our signature Chipotle sauce on a toasted brioche roll.
Shrimp Tacos
$10.95
Hand breaded fried shrimp taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce!
Wrapperz D-Lite
Richmond, VA, Mechanicsville
Popular items
Notorious BLT(Chicken BLT)
$9.00
Fried chicken topped with bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, and ranch
Fat Joe (Beef topped w/fries)
$9.00
Thinly sliced seasoned beef topped with fries, horseradish sauce, onions, and peppers
BirdMan Buffalo (Buffalo Chicken)
$8.00
Fried chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch
Curry in a Hurry
8387 Bink Place, Mechanicsville
Popular items
Curry Combo
$10.00
Pick any 2 of the above curries for the chance to enjoy a bit of variety.
Chicken Tikka Masala w/ rice
$10.00
This is perhaps the most popular dish in England, made with Chicken breast (cut into bite size pieces). The chicken is marinated in yoghurt and spices overnight and then cooked with a little coconut and a touch of cream for a deliciously mild but aromatic curry.
Beef Madras (Organic ground beef) w/ rice
$10.00
Made with Organic ground beef, this curry is created with a rich tomato base sauce, garlic, chili and fresh cilantro plus a secret blend of spices! A medium heat curry which goes really well with rice and a beer!