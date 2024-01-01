Nachos in Mechanicsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Third Base Grill - Hanover

9502 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville

Nachos$10.35
Our homemade chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and pico de gallo on top of a bed of homemade tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Nachos$0.00
Our grilled chicken, nacho cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and pico de gallo on top of a bed of homemade tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Hanover Smokehouse - 8100 Creighton Parkway

8100 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville

Cheesy BBQ Nachos$13.00
Crisp seasoned tortilla chips smothered with tender
smoked meat, pico de gallo, BBQ beans, cheddar cheese,
and creamy cheese sauce with sour cream & fresh chives; your choice of smoked chicken, pork, or a combo
