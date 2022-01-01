Go
Toast

Meconi's Subs

Come in and enjoy!

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lay's Chips$1.50
Cookies$2.00
Our cookies are baked in house!
Half - Italian$6.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Tim's Chips$1.50
Whole - Italian$12.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Half - Combo$5.75
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Combo$11.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Half - Turkey$5.75
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
See full menu

Location

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101

Olympia WA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inaka Ramen

No reviews yet

A ramen concept that focus on customization and authentic cooking process.

Dancing Goats®

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish Tale Brewpub

No reviews yet

Made 100% from starch food and beer every day, located in downtown Olympia Fish Tale Brewpub has been serving you fresh food and beer since 1993! Come on in and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, good music and great service, or order with us online at Fishbrewing.com. We look forward to your VISIT!

Batdorf & Bronson® Coffee Roasters Tasting Room

No reviews yet

The first of its kind, the Olympia Tasting room was designed to offer an intimate behind-the-scenes look at roasting while also sampling our coffee. Have a coffee question? Stop by and ask. We have everything you need to be a home brewing expert!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston