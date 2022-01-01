Meconi's Subs

Go
Popular Items

Half - Italian$6.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Tim's Chips$1.50
Half - Turkey$5.75
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Cookies$2.00
Our cookies are baked in house!
Whole - Italian$12.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Lay's Chips$1.50
Whole - Turkey$11.50
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Combo$5.75
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Combo$11.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Location

Tumwater WA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

No reviews yet

Welcome to Infernos Brick Oven Pizza! We're more than just pizza, we're a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant featuring Italian classics and family recipes.

Brewery City Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brick on Trosper

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

