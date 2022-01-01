Go
Med Cuisine

Finest Mediterranean Taste

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1763 E Prince Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

C8 Pita Bread$0.99
C1 French Fries$4.50
M4 Chicken Tawouk Platter$19.99
Char-Grilled Chicken Cubes (8 pcs) Served with vegetables, Pickles, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries.
W1 Lamb Gyro Wrap (Special on this Item)$8.99
Lamb Gyro, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and tzatziki sauce.
W5 Falafel Wrap$8.99
Falafel with parsley, mint, radish, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and tahina sauce.
W6 Shawarma Chicken wrap (Special on this Item)$8.99
Chicken Shawarma, lettuce, pickles, fires and garlic sauce.
M1 Lamb Gyro Platter$19.99
Lamb Gyro Served with vegetables, Pickles, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, rice or fries.
C5 Tzatziki Sauce$1.25
Yoghurt, cucumber, pickles, dry mint, garlic, lemon.
A1 Hummus$8.99
Chickpeas with tahina and lemon. Served with pita bread and assorted vegetables.
M7 Shawarma Chicken Platter$19.99
Chicken Shawarma, assorted vegetables, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fires.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1763 E Prince Rd

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
