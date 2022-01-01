Medfield restaurants you'll love

Medfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Medfield

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Medfield restaurants

Basil Restaurant & Catering. image

 

Basil Restaurant & Catering.

43 Frairy St, Medfield

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
Chicken Piccata$24.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
Penne a la Vodka$21.00
Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Prosciutto
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
served over Pasta
Rock & Roll Rib Joint image

 

Rock & Roll Rib Joint

14A North Meadows, Medfield

No reviews yet
Creamy Slaw -TO GO
Brisket$13.50
St Louis Ribs
Avenue image

 

Avenue

445 Main Street, Medfield

No reviews yet
Pomodoro Flatbread$14.00
V
Risotto$26.00
GF/V
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.00
V
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

10 C North Meadows Road, Medfield

Avg 3.7 (138 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Cheese Pizza
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
7th Wave Brewing image

 

7th Wave Brewing

120 N Meadows Rd, Medfield

No reviews yet
Fig and Prosciutto$16.00
Our own slow-simmered fig paste, prosciutto, Mozzarella or Blue cheese, olive oil, drizzled with lemon juice and arugula
Simple Cheese$11.00
Our San Marzano tomato sauce topped with creamy, melted mozzarella
Marganara$13.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano, thinly sliced garlic, topped with fresh Fior di latte mozzarella, basil, Soppresetta and Maldon sea salt.
