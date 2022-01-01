Medfield restaurants you'll love
Medfield's top cuisines
Must-try Medfield restaurants
Basil Restaurant & Catering.
43 Frairy St, Medfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, over linguine
|Penne a la Vodka
|$21.00
Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Prosciutto
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
served over Pasta
Rock & Roll Rib Joint
14A North Meadows, Medfield
|Popular items
|Creamy Slaw -TO GO
|Brisket
|$13.50
|St Louis Ribs
Avenue
445 Main Street, Medfield
|Popular items
|Pomodoro Flatbread
|$14.00
V
|Risotto
|$26.00
GF/V
|Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
V
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
10 C North Meadows Road, Medfield
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Cheese Pizza
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
7th Wave Brewing
120 N Meadows Rd, Medfield
|Popular items
|Fig and Prosciutto
|$16.00
Our own slow-simmered fig paste, prosciutto, Mozzarella or Blue cheese, olive oil, drizzled with lemon juice and arugula
|Simple Cheese
|$11.00
Our San Marzano tomato sauce topped with creamy, melted mozzarella
|Marganara
|$13.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano, thinly sliced garlic, topped with fresh Fior di latte mozzarella, basil, Soppresetta and Maldon sea salt.