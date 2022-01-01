Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Medfield

Medfield restaurants
Medfield restaurants that serve cake

Basil Restaurant & Catering. image

 

Basil Restaurant & Catering.

43 Frairy St, Medfield

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$11.00
More about Basil Restaurant & Catering.
Avenue image

 

Avenue

445 Main Street, Medfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Marinated beets, chives, toasted pistachio-coconut dukkah, winter citrus aioli
More about Avenue

