Cake in
Medfield
/
Medfield
/
Cake
Medfield restaurants that serve cake
Basil Restaurant & Catering.
43 Frairy St, Medfield
Avg 4
(247 reviews)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
$11.00
More about Basil Restaurant & Catering.
Avenue
445 Main Street, Medfield
No reviews yet
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
$18.00
Marinated beets, chives, toasted pistachio-coconut dukkah, winter citrus aioli
More about Avenue
