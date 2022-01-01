Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Medfield

Medfield restaurants
Toast

Medfield restaurants that serve garlic bread

Basil Restaurant & Catering. image

 

Basil Restaurant & Catering. - Medfield, MA

43 Frairy St, Medfield

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.50
served with Marinara
More about Basil Restaurant & Catering. - Medfield, MA
Consumer pic

 

Casa Bella Pizza - Medfield

454 Main St., Medfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread Sticks$0.00
More about Casa Bella Pizza - Medfield

