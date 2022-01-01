Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Medfield
/
Medfield
/
Greek Salad
Medfield restaurants that serve greek salad
Avenue
445 Main Street, Medfield
No reviews yet
Avenue Greek Salad
$14.00
Little Gems, Marinated Artichoke, Hearts of Palm, Feta, Crispy Pita, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Creamy Greek Dressing
More about Avenue
Casa Bella Pizza
454 Main St., Medfield
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$8.89
Free Greek Salad
$0.00
More about Casa Bella Pizza
