Greek salad in Medfield

Medfield restaurants
Toast

Medfield restaurants that serve greek salad

Avenue image

 

Avenue

445 Main Street, Medfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avenue Greek Salad$14.00
Little Gems, Marinated Artichoke, Hearts of Palm, Feta, Crispy Pita, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Creamy Greek Dressing
More about Avenue
Item pic

 

Casa Bella Pizza

454 Main St., Medfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.89
Free Greek Salad$0.00
More about Casa Bella Pizza

