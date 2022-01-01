Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Medfield
/
Medfield
/
Pies
Medfield restaurants that serve pies
Basil Restaurant & Catering. - Medfield, MA
43 Frairy St, Medfield
Avg 4
(247 reviews)
Keylime Pie
$11.00
Pecan Pie
$11.00
Toll House Cookie Pie a la Mode
$11.00
More about Basil Restaurant & Catering. - Medfield, MA
Casa Bella Pizza - Medfield
454 Main St., Medfield
No reviews yet
Whoopie Pie
$1.89
More about Casa Bella Pizza - Medfield
