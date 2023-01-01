Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Medfield

Medfield restaurants
Medfield restaurants that serve prosciutto

Avenue image

 

Avenue

445 Main Street, Medfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Peach & Prosciutto Flatbread$18.00
Fig and Prosciutto image

 

7th Wave Brewing - 120 N Meadows Rd

120 N Meadows Rd, Medfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fig and Prosciutto$19.00
Our own slow-simmered fig paste, prosciutto, Mozzarella or Blue cheese, olive oil, drizzled with lemon juice and arugula
