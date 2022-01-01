Medford cafés you'll love

BAGELS

Goldilox Bagels

186 Winthrop St, Medford

Avg 4.8 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel + Spread [DO]$2.00
Toasted bagel with cream cheese or butter. Add Lox or tomato or onion or avocado if you'd like! ***Limited varieties of bagels, we may need to substitute*** We still don't have tomato or onion, sorry!
Just Right Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Our perfect Breakfast SW: 2 eggs over-hard + Bacon or Sausage or Avocado + American or Cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available as well as GF Options [add $1]. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization.
Just Right Breakfast Sandwich [DO]$7.25
Classic Breakfast Sandwich: 2 eggs over-hard + bacon or sausage + american or cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available too. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization. ***Limited varieties of bagels, WE MAY NEED TO SUBSTITUTE***
Grounder Cafe image

 

Grounder Cafe

394B Main Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg, Cheese & Bacon$7.05
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
Classic Burrito$8.25
3 Scrambled Eggs, Mild Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sour Cream
Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Panini$11.65
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions & Cheddar Cheese
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$1.29
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.95
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
Signature French Fries$1.99
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
