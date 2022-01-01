Medford cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Medford
More about Goldilox Bagels
BAGELS
Goldilox Bagels
186 Winthrop St, Medford
|Popular items
|Bagel + Spread [DO]
|$2.00
Toasted bagel with cream cheese or butter. Add Lox or tomato or onion or avocado if you'd like! ***Limited varieties of bagels, we may need to substitute*** We still don't have tomato or onion, sorry!
|Just Right Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.25
Our perfect Breakfast SW: 2 eggs over-hard + Bacon or Sausage or Avocado + American or Cheddar [+50¢]. Served on a toasted, buttered bagel. No meat and/or no cheese available as well as GF Options [add $1]. 25¢ per sandwich goes to our weekly Lox Love organization.
More about Grounder Cafe
Grounder Cafe
394B Main Street, Medford
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese & Bacon
|$7.05
|Classic Burrito
|$8.25
3 Scrambled Eggs, Mild Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sour Cream
|Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Panini
|$11.65
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions & Cheddar Cheese
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1 Cabot Road, Medford
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$1.29
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$5.95
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
|Signature French Fries
|$1.99
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned