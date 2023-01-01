Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche Bread Pudding$14.00
House brandy sauce, Rancatore's vanilla bean ice cream
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Picante Taqueria Medford

352 Boston Avenue, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$3.00
More about Picante Taqueria Medford

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chili

Salad Bowl

Nachos

Hummus

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston