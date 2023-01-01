Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Bread Pudding
Medford restaurants that serve bread pudding
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
Avg 4.9
(1931 reviews)
Brioche Bread Pudding
$14.00
House brandy sauce, Rancatore's vanilla bean ice cream
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Picante Taqueria Medford
352 Boston Avenue, Medford
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$3.00
More about Picante Taqueria Medford
