Cake in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve cake
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
|Jeni's Blackout Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
A chocolate ice cream quadruple threat with cake, extra-bitter fudge, and chocolate pieces
|Jeni's Texas Sheet Cake (DF)
|$12.00
Decadent chocolate cake crumbles, bittersweet fudge, and palate-gripping cocoa. Big, bold, beautiful
|Jeni's Buttercream Birthday Cake
|$12.00
Buttercream frosting, golden cake, and a rainbow of sprinkles
More about Grounder Cafe
Grounder Cafe
394B Main Street, Medford
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.90
Coffee Cinnamon Crumb Cake