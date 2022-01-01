Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Cannolis
Medford restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
Avg 4.9
(1931 reviews)
Cannoli
$8.00
Sicilian shells, orange-lemon ricotta, shaved dark chocolate
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Salvatore's Medford Square
55 High Street, Medford
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$9.00
More about Salvatore's Medford Square
