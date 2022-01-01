Cannolis in Medford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$8.00
Sicilian shells, orange-lemon ricotta, shaved dark chocolate
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Salvatore's Medford Square image

 

Salvatore's Medford Square

55 High Street, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$9.00
More about Salvatore's Medford Square

