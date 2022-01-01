Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese paninis in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Caprese Paninis
Medford restaurants that serve caprese paninis
Grounder Cafe
394B Main Street, Medford
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini
$11.65
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
More about Grounder Cafe
Simple Fare
460 High Street, Medford
No reviews yet
Caprese Panini
$13.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Homemade Pesto
More about Simple Fare
