Caprese paninis in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve caprese paninis

Grounder Cafe

394B Main Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini$11.65
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
More about Grounder Cafe
Simple Fare

460 High Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Panini$13.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Homemade Pesto
More about Simple Fare

