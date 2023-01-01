Chicken burritos in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Picante Taqueria Medford
Picante Taqueria Medford
352 Boston Avenue, Medford
|Chicken Small Burrito
|$7.99
|Chicken Super Burrito
|$8.99
More about Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.
Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.
1 Cabot Road, Medford
|Mexican Burrito Salad Bowl With Chicken
|$8.95
Mexican Burrito Bowl Salad With Chicken,
Lettuce, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Salsa Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips, And Grilled Chicken
|Tex- Mex Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$8.95
Tex-Mex Chicken Burrito Bowl With,
Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Onions, Chicken Fried Tortilla Chips
|Chicken Burrito Bowl,
|$8.95